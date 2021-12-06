Omaha shooting suspect appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Court documents state that Robert Pierce made his first court appearance Monday for an Omaha shooting near 45th and Ruggles where officers located one gunshot victim.

Court officials reveal that Pierce, 22, was charged with second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The judge set his bond at $175,000. Pierce’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Records show the shooting occurred Thursday night.

Police talked to four witnesses that said there was an argument between the victim and his girlfriend at the suspect Pierce’s house. An affidavit shows that one witness then told her boyfriend, Pierce, what was happening at the home and that Pierce began physically fighting the victim when he arrived home.

According to police, one witness told them she heard gunfire then saw Pierce with a gun in his hand. Another witness told police they saw Pierce walking covered in blood with a gun in his hand.

Police then tracked down Pierce near 85th and C streets where an officer reported Pierce may have blood on his shoes.

Records show that Pierce claimed in an interview at police headquarters that he knew nothing about what happened and did not shoot anyone.

