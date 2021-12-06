Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for drug and firearm offenses

Fentanyl pills.
Fentanyl pills.(DEA)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for possessing a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Court documents show that Damien Primus, 27, was sentenced in federal court to 150 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Law enforcement says that on Nov. 24, 2020, officers conducted a search warrant at Primus’ Omaha residence while he was present and located 135 fentanyl pills, 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, $1,080, a short-barreled shotgun, and a stolen rifle.
Officers report that Primus intended to distribute the fentanyl pills.

Authorities reveal that eight days before the search, Primus was convicted in a different matter in Cass County, NE, for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Documents show that Primus was sentenced in state court to 2-5 years of imprisonment for his attempted firearm conviction — the 150-federal sentence will run consecutively to his state sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

