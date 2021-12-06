Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers work with city lobbyists on bottle club law

By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some city officials believe there’s a loophole in the bottle club law.

“Where private clubs can operate and they can charge a membership fee to their members but then they somehow skirt the law by either giving away alcohol or alcohol is available on the premises where they can operate outside of the normal liquor control hours,” said Jack Cheloha.

Jack Cheloha is the Omaha City Lobbyist, he says the intent is to make a level playing field for every establishment across the state that sells liquor.

Councilmember Aimee Melton wants to tighten up the language in the statute to close the loophole, she says it’s something they’ve been looking at for a while.

“It is a city-wide issue, I mean we dealt with this issue before where it’s in various other districts. We have at least five clubs, we don’t want to make this an issue where people can follow and open more clubs all around the city that are doing the same thing,” said Melton.

There are city officials who say the private clubs operating after hours attract others around their locations and can cause problems that have to be answered by the police.

“So if you have a liquor license, one of the things that come with the liquor license, you have to follow the laws where it’s 2 a.m. you can’t serve alcohol after 2 a.m.”

City officials admit with a short session and big issues such as prison overcrowding and how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding, it could be a chore to get the city’s issues heard.

The 2022 legislative session begins on January 5.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

Latest News

LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible
Settlement in federal lawsuit over Omaha Police traffic stop
Mother claims racial profiling in 2020 Omaha police traffic stop
Iowa State Penitentiary
Iowa State Penitentiary staff member assaulted
New name for Ralston Arena coming soon
New name for Ralston Arena coming soon