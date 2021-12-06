Nebraska lawmakers work with city lobbyists on bottle club law

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some city officials believe there’s a loophole in the bottle club law.

“Where private clubs can operate and they can charge a membership fee to their members but then they somehow skirt the law by either giving away alcohol or alcohol is available on the premises where they can operate outside of the normal liquor control hours,” said Jack Cheloha.

Jack Cheloha is the Omaha City Lobbyist, he says the intent is to make a level playing field for every establishment across the state that sells liquor.

Councilmember Aimee Melton wants to tighten up the language in the statute to close the loophole, she says it’s something they’ve been looking at for a while.

“It is a city-wide issue, I mean we dealt with this issue before where it’s in various other districts. We have at least five clubs, we don’t want to make this an issue where people can follow and open more clubs all around the city that are doing the same thing,” said Melton.

There are city officials who say the private clubs operating after hours attract others around their locations and can cause problems that have to be answered by the police.

“So if you have a liquor license, one of the things that come with the liquor license, you have to follow the laws where it’s 2 a.m. you can’t serve alcohol after 2 a.m.”

City officials admit with a short session and big issues such as prison overcrowding and how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding, it could be a chore to get the city’s issues heard.

The 2022 legislative session begins on January 5.

