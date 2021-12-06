Nebraska Department of Education shares school proficiency report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first snapshot of Nebraska public education since the pandemic began, new numbers show just how students across the state are doing in their education.

In a report released at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Education says statewide testing done earlier in the year is intended to create a baseline moving forward — and should not be compared to testing done in previous years.

Students in seven grades across the state — third through eighth grades plus 11th-grade students — were tested. Here are a few highlights from the report:

English Language Arts

48% of Nebraska students were found to be proficient.

Omaha Public Schools students are well below the state average, at 28%.

Millard Public Schools students are at 60%.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools students are at 57%.

Westside Community Schools students are at 56%.

Mathematics

Nebraska students on average scored 46%.

Omaha Public Schools is at 20%.

Millard Public Schools is at 58%.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools is at 53%.

Westside Community Schools is at 51%.

In addition to breaking down the numbers by school districts, the report also separates the data into demographic categories.

