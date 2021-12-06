Advertisement

Mother claims racial profiling in 2020 Omaha police traffic stop

The City Council will vote on a proposed settlement Tuesday
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa mother and son claim that during a traffic stop in June 2020, an Omaha Police officer pulled them over in heavy traffic because of the color of their skin.

The officer said they were following too closely on the interstate and issued them a warning.

But this spring, the mother and son filed a federal lawsuit claiming the officer drew his gun and threatened them with deadly force when they had no weapons, no drugs, and no evidence of illegal activity.

The family also alleged that the officer misidentified her race on the warning citation — checking the box that she is White when she is Black.

The mother felt that was an intentional mistake to disguise whether the department was racially profiling drivers.

Investigators tell 6 News that, while the wrong box was filled out, it appeared to be more of a data entry mistake by the officer o the dashboard computer rather than to purposely mislead.

In court records, the officer claims the mother and son refused to listen to his lawful command while he continually moved back from the vehicle and lowered his gun awaiting backup.

The proposed settlement goes before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday.

The city and the law department have proposed a payment of $42,500 to settle the case. In return, the mother and son agree to dismiss the case.

The city has a judgment fund to handle lawsuits. While the case is set to go before the city council tomorrow for approval, council members generally rubber-stamp settlements from the law department.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers work with city lobbyists on bottle club law
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible
Iowa State Penitentiary
Iowa State Penitentiary staff member assaulted
New name for Ralston Arena coming soon
New name for Ralston Arena coming soon