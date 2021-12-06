Mother claims racial profiling in 2020 Omaha police traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa mother and son claim that during a traffic stop in June 2020, an Omaha Police officer pulled them over in heavy traffic because of the color of their skin.

The officer said they were following too closely on the interstate and issued them a warning.

But this spring, the mother and son filed a federal lawsuit claiming the officer drew his gun and threatened them with deadly force when they had no weapons, no drugs, and no evidence of illegal activity.

The family also alleged that the officer misidentified her race on the warning citation — checking the box that she is White when she is Black.

The mother felt that was an intentional mistake to disguise whether the department was racially profiling drivers.

Investigators tell 6 News that, while the wrong box was filled out, it appeared to be more of a data entry mistake by the officer o the dashboard computer rather than to purposely mislead.

In court records, the officer claims the mother and son refused to listen to his lawful command while he continually moved back from the vehicle and lowered his gun awaiting backup.

The proposed settlement goes before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday.

The city and the law department have proposed a payment of $42,500 to settle the case. In return, the mother and son agree to dismiss the case.

The city has a judgment fund to handle lawsuits. While the case is set to go before the city council tomorrow for approval, council members generally rubber-stamp settlements from the law department.

