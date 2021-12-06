Advertisement

Mexican national federally sentenced for firearm possession

A Mexican national was sentenced in federal court on Friday for being an Illegal Alien in Possession of Firearms. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced in an Omaha federal court on Friday for being an Illegal Alien in Possession of Firearms.

Court documents show that Carlos Armando Zazueta-Arrellano, 29, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment to be followed by deportation to Mexico as he is in the U.S. illegally.

Law enforcement states they were conducting surveillance on a residence in Norfolk, Nebraska, on July 10, 2020, while looking for an individual wanted on a felony warrant. Officers report doing a security sweep of the residence after locating the wanted individual inside — they found four firearms in Zazueto-Arrellano’s room who was present during the sweep.

At the time, police say Zazueto-Arrellano was in the country illegally and the firearms had traveled in interstate commerce.

There is no parole in the federal system.

