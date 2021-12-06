Advertisement

Man from Mexico sentenced for intent to distribute methamphetamine

Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol arrested Padilla-Garcia on multiple charges, including...
Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol arrested Padilla-Garcia on multiple charges, including possession of meth, on Feb. 19 in Dawson County.(Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Jail)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old man from Jalisco, Mexico, was sentenced in a federal court on Friday for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal Octavio Padilla-Garcia, 35, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release.

Reports show the Nebraska State Patrol stopped Padilla-Garcia on Interstate 80 in Dawson County for a traffic violation on Feb. 19. Law enforcement states that numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police report finding 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 136 grams of fentanyl.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation

Latest News

A Mexican national was sentenced in federal court on Friday for being an Illegal Alien in...
Mexican national federally sentenced for firearm possession
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building near 120th and Dodge on...
Crews battle central Omaha apartment fire
Sara Hartman mugshot
La Vista mom sentenced for guilty child negelct plea
Johnny Rodgers
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized for COVID