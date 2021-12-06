Man from Mexico sentenced for intent to distribute methamphetamine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old man from Jalisco, Mexico, was sentenced in a federal court on Friday for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal Octavio Padilla-Garcia, 35, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release.

Reports show the Nebraska State Patrol stopped Padilla-Garcia on Interstate 80 in Dawson County for a traffic violation on Feb. 19. Law enforcement states that numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police report finding 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 136 grams of fentanyl.

There is no parole in the federal system.

