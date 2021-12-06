Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest air of the season Monday

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Make sure you grab the warmer coat as you head out the door today! We’re in store for the coldest day of the season so far. Before today, our coldest day was Thanksgiving, with a high of 35°.

Temperatures are having trouble cooling off too much early Monday, thanks to winds keeping the air mixed and a few clouds moving through the area. Regardless, with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s early and NW winds gusting up to 35 mph, wind chills are in the teens.

Feeling like the teens for most of the day Monday
Feeling like the teens for most of the day Monday(WOWT)

Actual air temperatures will continue to drop throughout the morning, before trying to rebound back into the upper 20s to near 30° by the afternoon. Wind gusts will gradually back off for the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts will gradually back off throughout the day
Wind gusts will gradually back off throughout the day(WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight, with a few flurries possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, temperatures will be on the rise beginning tomorrow with highs back in the lower 40s. Mid 40s are expected Wednesday with 50s possible by Thursday!

We are keeping an eye on a rain/snow potential in the region Friday, but currently, the main impacts will be felt to our north.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Track the 10 day forecast anytime with the 6 First Alert Weather App.

