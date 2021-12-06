Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for meth distribution conspiracy

A 52-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent...
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 52-year-old man was sentenced in a federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

Court documents state Michael Louis Muhle, 52, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute the mixture on Oct. 28, 2020, after having been convicted for a serious drug felony.

Reports say the Muhle will serve the new federal sentence after he completes a state sentence of 8-10 years for burglary from Adams County. Following his federal prison term, Muhle will serve eight years of supervised release.

Investigators say on Oct. 28, 2020, Muhle was stopped for driving on a suspended license. Officers then searched his vehicle and report finding a total of more than 335 grams of methamphetamine mixture along with two digital scales and multiple self-seal plastic baggies.

Law enforcement says that Muhle had a prior conviction from Lancaster County District Court in 2008 for delivery/possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug for which he received a sentence of four to six years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

