LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city’s parks department said in a Facebook post Monday that vandalism at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will keep the notable LED display lights dark “for the foreseeable future.”

While the main lights were able to be repaired, allowing continued access to the bridge, “the programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future,” the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said in the post.

“It is disheartening to see this kind of action taken against one of our iconic city features. We ask our community and visitors to help us preserve and respect these special landmarks and facilities,” the post states.

