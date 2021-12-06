La Vista mom sentenced for guilty child negelct plea

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista mother who pled guilty to felony child abuse resulting in injury was sentenced in court on Thursday.

The mother, 25-year-old Sara Hartman, was sentenced by a Sarpy County Judge to five years of probation, 60 hours of community service, and associated court fees.

Hartman was originally booked on Jan. 9 for one count of felony child neglect resulting in death and was also cited for possession of marijuana. On Jan. 9, La Vista Police report finding one of two infant boys dead in Hartman’s care after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive child.

Her original charges were amended due to the guilty plea.

