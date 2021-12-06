Advertisement

La Vista mom sentenced for guilty child negelct plea

Sara Hartman mugshot
Sara Hartman mugshot(PHOTO: La Vista Police)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista mother who pled guilty to felony child abuse resulting in injury was sentenced in court on Thursday.

The mother, 25-year-old Sara Hartman, was sentenced by a Sarpy County Judge to five years of probation, 60 hours of community service, and associated court fees.

Hartman was originally booked on Jan. 9 for one count of felony child neglect resulting in death and was also cited for possession of marijuana. On Jan. 9, La Vista Police report finding one of two infant boys dead in Hartman’s care after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive child.

Her original charges were amended due to the guilty plea.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation

Latest News

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building near 120th and Dodge on...
Crews battle central Omaha apartment fire
Johnny Rodgers
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized for COVID
Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers told his business partner Sunday that he's feeling much better and on...
Johnny Rodgers hospitalized with COVID
Feeling like the teens for most of the day Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest air of the season Monday