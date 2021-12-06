Iowa State Penitentiary staff member assaulted

FORT MADISON, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

IDOC’s release states the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Reports say that a response team was assisting with an inmate that was uncooperative and had attempted to assault another officer. According to the IDOC, the officer involved was assisting with the removal of the uncooperative inmate from a cell when they were assaulted with a sharp object.

Documents show the officer involved was taken to the hospital for an arm injury. The IDOC states the officer was released and has returned to duty.

Officials say the inmate has been evaluated by medical staff and that the assault remains under investigation.

