Flags to fly half-staff to honor former Sen. Bob Dole

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Sen. Bob Dole who passed away on Sunday.

The governor’s announcement is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

Gov. Ricketts release states that flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The governor offered his condolences to Sen. Dole’s family:

“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities. Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer also released a statement on Sen. Dole’s passing:

“Bob Dole led a remarkable life of service to our nation. He was an American hero. After recovering from severe injuries in World War II, he transitioned to a different type of service. He represented the people of Kansas in the U.S House and then the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years and in 1996, was the Republican nominee for President of the United States. Bruce and I send our deepest sympathies to Elizabeth and the entire Dole family and we honor Senator Bob Dole’s patriotism and service to this country.”

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry also reflected after he heard the news:

“It’s important to remember that Bob Dole always held a pen in his hand due to his severe wounds from WWII. It’s painful to watch The Greatest Generation pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Senator Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace,” Fortenberry said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.