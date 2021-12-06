David’s Evening Forecast - Warming back up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest air of the season so far blasted in this morning on strong northwest winds. Those winds gusting up to 40 or 45mph at times helped to drop our morning low to 21 degrees, producing wind chills in the single digits for several hours. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warmed into the middle 20s with wind chills remaining in the teens. Temperatures will likely be even a little colder this evening, dropping to around 20 degrees by 10pm. However, clouds will be on the increase tonight, along with a strengthening south wind, which will help temperatures to start rising after Midnight. In fact, we should be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise on Tuesday.

A Few Flurries Overnight (WOWT)

The push of warmer air may help to develop a few snow flurries early on Tuesday, especially north of Omaha. If any flakes are flying, it should not cause any issues as no accumulation is expected. Any snowflakes will quickly melt as well, as temperatures climb back into the 40s by the afternoon. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, reaching into the 50s for Thursday.

Warming trend through mid-week (WOWT)

We do have a storm to watch for Friday. The system will bring a chance for rain changing to accumulating snow to the region. Trends currently keep this system north of Omaha, but parts of northeast Nebraska into northwest Iowa could see some accumulating snow. Temperatures will take a bit of a dive Friday into Saturday as this system passes by, but we likely remain above average. Warmer air quickly returns next week, with some signs parts of the area could reach the 60s once again.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.