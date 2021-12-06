Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Warming back up this week

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest air of the season so far blasted in this morning on strong northwest winds. Those winds gusting up to 40 or 45mph at times helped to drop our morning low to 21 degrees, producing wind chills in the single digits for several hours. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warmed into the middle 20s with wind chills remaining in the teens. Temperatures will likely be even a little colder this evening, dropping to around 20 degrees by 10pm. However, clouds will be on the increase tonight, along with a strengthening south wind, which will help temperatures to start rising after Midnight. In fact, we should be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise on Tuesday.

A Few Flurries Overnight
A Few Flurries Overnight(WOWT)

The push of warmer air may help to develop a few snow flurries early on Tuesday, especially north of Omaha. If any flakes are flying, it should not cause any issues as no accumulation is expected. Any snowflakes will quickly melt as well, as temperatures climb back into the 40s by the afternoon. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, reaching into the 50s for Thursday.

Warming trend through mid-week
Warming trend through mid-week(WOWT)

We do have a storm to watch for Friday. The system will bring a chance for rain changing to accumulating snow to the region. Trends currently keep this system north of Omaha, but parts of northeast Nebraska into northwest Iowa could see some accumulating snow. Temperatures will take a bit of a dive Friday into Saturday as this system passes by, but we likely remain above average. Warmer air quickly returns next week, with some signs parts of the area could reach the 60s once again.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - Warming back up this week
Feeling like the teens for most of the day Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest air of the season Monday
Monday, December 6th
Mallory's First Alert Forecast
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Coldest air of the season Monday morning