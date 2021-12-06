Advertisement

Crews battle central Omaha apartment fire

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building near 120th and Dodge on...
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building near 120th and Dodge on Monday morning.(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a central Omaha apartment fire Monday morning.

The fire occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment building near 120th St. and W. Dodge Rd.

Upon arrival, Omaha Fire crews declared a working fire with people inside.

Reports indicate that the fire was in a lower unit of the building, possibly in a laundry room, and that no one is hurt.

Omaha Fire says one unit of the apartment building is now unlivable.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

