Crews battle central Omaha apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a central Omaha apartment fire Monday morning.

The fire occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment building near 120th St. and W. Dodge Rd.

Upon arrival, Omaha Fire crews declared a working fire with people inside.

Reports indicate that the fire was in a lower unit of the building, possibly in a laundry room, and that no one is hurt.

Omaha Fire says one unit of the apartment building is now unlivable.

