Crews battle central Omaha apartment fire
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a central Omaha apartment fire Monday morning.
The fire occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment building near 120th St. and W. Dodge Rd.
Upon arrival, Omaha Fire crews declared a working fire with people inside.
Reports indicate that the fire was in a lower unit of the building, possibly in a laundry room, and that no one is hurt.
Omaha Fire says one unit of the apartment building is now unlivable.
This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.
