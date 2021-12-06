Council Bluffs man sentenced for role in child enticement sting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 42-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents state that Amitkumar Patel, 42, was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.

Investigators report that on Aug. 29, 2020, the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force placed an advertisement on a website known for prostitution and stated the escort service provided services to men. On Sept. 4, 2020, law enforcement says Patel responded to the ad and was informed that the purported provider was 15 years of age.

Documents reveal that Patel and the purported 15-year-old agreed on a price of $100 for a half-hour of services referencing the advertisement. Patel also allegedly agreed to bring a sandwich for the purported 15-year-old’s younger sister. He then traveled from Council Bluffs to west Omaha — the agreed-upon meeting spot.

Officers state they met Patel in the area of N. 162nd and Bedford streets in Omaha and located an iPhone, a sandwich, two condoms, and $100 cash in Patel’s possession.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.