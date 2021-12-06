Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced for role in child enticement sting

A 42-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced in federal court on Friday for his role in...
A 42-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced in federal court on Friday for his role in wanting to meet an alleged 15-year-old girl during a child enticement sting.(MGN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 42-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents state that Amitkumar Patel, 42, was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.

Investigators report that on Aug. 29, 2020, the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force placed an advertisement on a website known for prostitution and stated the escort service provided services to men. On Sept. 4, 2020, law enforcement says Patel responded to the ad and was informed that the purported provider was 15 years of age.

Documents reveal that Patel and the purported 15-year-old agreed on a price of $100 for a half-hour of services referencing the advertisement. Patel also allegedly agreed to bring a sandwich for the purported 15-year-old’s younger sister. He then traveled from Council Bluffs to west Omaha — the agreed-upon meeting spot.

Officers state they met Patel in the area of N. 162nd and Bedford streets in Omaha and located an iPhone, a sandwich, two condoms, and $100 cash in Patel’s possession.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation

Latest News

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Charges dismissed against Omaha driver arrested after pedestrian struck, killed in Blackstone area
Comedian John Mulaney announced he's coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center next April for his...
Comedian John Mulaney announces Omaha destination for nationwide tour
A 38-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after police discovered more than...
Bellevue man sentenced for transporting child pornography
Fentanyl pills.
Omaha man sentenced for drug and firearm offenses