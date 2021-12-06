Advertisement

Comedian John Mulaney announces Omaha destination for nationwide tour

Comedian John Mulaney announced he's coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center next April for his...
Comedian John Mulaney announced he's coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center next April for his "From Scratch" comedy tour.(Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority announced that comedian John Mulaney will perform in Omaha during his upcoming nationwide tour.

Mulaney’s tour, “From Scratch,” will be making an appearance at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.

MECA reports that general-on sale tickets will be available starting on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time and are available online. VIP and pre-sale packages will become available earlier, on Tuesday morning.

The “From Scratch” comedy tour kicks off in Long Beach, CA, on Dec. 10 — the only tour show scheduled for 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

