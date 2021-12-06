Charges dismissed against Omaha driver arrested after pedestrian struck, killed in Blackstone area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges filed against a man arrested after a woman was hit by a car in the Blackstone neighborhood and died have been dismissed, according to Douglas County Court documents filed Monday.

Kaitlyn A. Vanessen, 20, died after she was hit by a Mazda CX-5 around 2 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Farnam streets, Omaha Police reported over the weekend.

OPD said in a report issued later that morning that they arrested 30-year-old William D. Wright with a blood-alcohol content of 0.182, more than double the legal limit, and booked him on charges of motor vehicle homicide.

Court documents dismissing all charges against Wright were signed by Omaha City Prosecutor Matthew Kuhse.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

