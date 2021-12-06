Bellevue man sentenced for transporting child pornography

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for transporting child pornography.

Court documents reveal that James Bushor, 38, was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. The judge further ordered Bushor to pay $18,000 total in restitution to six victims whose images were found in his collection.

Law officials say cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated images of child pornography were being uploaded from Bushor’s residence on April 30 and May 1 of 2019.

Police report that a search warrant of his residence discovered more than 100 videos and 100 pictures of child pornography on various electronic devices. Law enforcement said that the pornography included toddlers and images of bondage involving children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.