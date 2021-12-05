Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An elderly woman died and her husband was critically hurt after they were stabbed Saturday in Wichita shortly after a truck was stolen and crashed into a nearby church.
Wichita Police said 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf who was out of jail on parole was arrested after a series of crimes Saturday morning on multiple charges.
The incident began around 8 a.m. Saturday when a suspect took a pickup truck that had the keys in it. The stabbing happened after the truck crashed into a church and caused significant damage.
The man who was stabbed was stable at a Wichita hospital Saturday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.