Advertisement

Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing

An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas.(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An elderly woman died and her husband was critically hurt after they were stabbed Saturday in Wichita shortly after a truck was stolen and crashed into a nearby church.

Wichita Police said 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf who was out of jail on parole was arrested after a series of crimes Saturday morning on multiple charges.

The incident began around 8 a.m. Saturday when a suspect took a pickup truck that had the keys in it. The stabbing happened after the truck crashed into a church and caused significant damage.

The man who was stabbed was stable at a Wichita hospital Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018

Latest News

Players in the Omaha-metro area continue to work on their game to get to the next level despite...
MLB lockout won’t stop Omaha baseball players chasing dreams
Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday they will be temporarily closing some of the...
Fontenelle Forest trails to temporary close for deer hunt
Omaha fire crews are investigating after they quickly handled a northeast Omaha house fire on...
Crews handle northeast Omaha house fire
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mild but windy Sunday! Much colder Monday