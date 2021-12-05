Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mild but windy Sunday! Much colder Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the lower 40s. Outside of a few breaks of sunshine, clouds will linger today. Highs should still warm into the low to mid 50s by the early afternoon before colder air filters in this evening and tonight.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

Behind the passage of a cold front around midday, northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph this afternoon and as high as 45 mph this evening! Clouds decrease overnight, with temperatures plummeting into the lower 20s.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday (WOWT)

Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day Monday, but wind chills will likely remain in the teens for much of the day. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will struggle to warm above freezing Monday afternoon. Brr!

We’re still watching the potential for a few snowflakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but only one model is really holding on to that chance. Best chance for any light snow should stay off to our north and east.

Because our forecast is trending drier, we should be able to bounce back into the lower 40s by Wednesday (if not Tuesday) with highs near 50° Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10 day forecast by downloading the 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.