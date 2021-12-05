Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mild but windy Sunday! Much colder Monday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the lower 40s. Outside of a few breaks of sunshine, clouds will linger today. Highs should still warm into the low to mid 50s by the early afternoon before colder air filters in this evening and tonight.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

Behind the passage of a cold front around midday, northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph this afternoon and as high as 45 mph this evening! Clouds decrease overnight, with temperatures plummeting into the lower 20s.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday
Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday(WOWT)

Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day Monday, but wind chills will likely remain in the teens for much of the day. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will struggle to warm above freezing Monday afternoon. Brr!

We’re still watching the potential for a few snowflakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but only one model is really holding on to that chance. Best chance for any light snow should stay off to our north and east.

Because our forecast is trending drier, we should be able to bounce back into the lower 40s by Wednesday (if not Tuesday) with highs near 50° Thursday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10 day forecast by downloading the 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident

Latest News

Sunday, December 5th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Omaha's Sunday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild Sunday but a cold blast is on the way
David's Evening Forecast - Mild Sunday but a cold blast is on the way
Omaha Weekend Planner
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny and cooler Saturday. Warmer but windy Sunday!