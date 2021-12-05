Advertisement

Iowa Western wins OT thriller, will play in championship game

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Western beat Snow College 30-29 in overtime on Saturday in the first-ever NJCAA DI football playoffs. The win means the Reivers will compete for a national championship later this month.

For most of the game, Iowa Western held a solid lead, Including going into the fourth quarter up 20-4. The Badgers came all the way back to force overtime where the Reivers got the ball first.

Bellevue West grad Nate Glantz hit Moses Bryant on a 25-yard touchdown. Snow college came right back to score, but went for the two-point conversion and the win, rather than an extra point to tie it up.

IW’s defense got one final big stop to secure the win.

Now, Iowa Western will look to win a national championship on Friday, Dec. 17 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They’ll face either New Mexico Military or Northwest Mississippi.

