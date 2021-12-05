Advertisement

Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (AP) - A 37-year-old Iowa man was killed while deer hunting this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Nathan Allen Sharpnack of Winterset was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting with a large group of people in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area north of Knoxville, Iowa.

Officials said Sharpnack was shot in the torso likely by a member of a large hunting party.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s office are helping the state agency investigate the shooting. An autopsy will be performed on Sharpnack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018

Latest News

Bellevue Police have identified the 43-year-old man that was shot and killed during an alleged...
Police identify suspected Bellevue home intruder shot dead
An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
Players in the Omaha-metro area continue to work on their game to get to the next level despite...
MLB lockout won’t stop Omaha baseball players chasing dreams
Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday they will be temporarily closing some of the...
Fontenelle Forest trails to temporary close for deer hunt