Fort Calhoun exhibit commemorates Pearl Harbor attack ahead of 80th anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, Dec. 7th, marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor which launched the United States into World War II.

In 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy conducted a surprise strike on the U.S. naval base in an attempt to prevent the country from interfering with Japanese military plans in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

Although the Day of Infamy is now nearly 80 years ago, Jason Grof is doing the work to make sure Nebraskans remember the sacrifices that were made that day.

At his exhibit in the visitor’s center of Fort Atkinson, located in Fort Calhoun, 95% of the memorabilia and artifacts inside belong to him - they are items he has spent years collecting and preserving.

“You know, a lot of times this stuff is lost in history, you know just lost over time, but this is something that I cherish, something I’ll be passing down to my daughters,” Grof says.

Grof is a Nebraska Game and Parks Superintendent. He’s also a veteran, as is his grandfather who served shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack.

“My grandpa served on the USS Effingham, he came in late-war in1944, he served in Pearl Harbor, was stationed in Pearl Harbor for a while,” he says. “USS Effingham was commissioned in ‘44 and them decommissioned in ‘46. He then also served in Japan as occupation force.″

Grof’s display includes photos of his grandfather, his hat, leggings, and a bag that was used to send items back and forth from the mainland when he was serving.

The display takes visitors back in time and gives them a history of the surprise strike on the Hawaiian naval base.

“There were 2,390 deaths which were military and civilian, 39 of those were from Nebraska.”

It also explains how Nebraska was connected and involved during the war.

“There were other things going on here in Nebraska from ammunition factories, military bases, prisoner of war camps, so Nebraska had a very important role in the war itself after the Pearl Harbor attack,” Grof adds.

The exhibit, which was closed last year due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community, has drawn family members of Nebraska veterans, including those who served during and directly following the attack.

“You know, with a member who served in the military, a lot of times that family member would never open up about the war, and this is an opportunity for [their family] to see what the war was about and actually see what they went through.”

Overall, Grof’s goal is to honor the fallen and to educate current and future generations.

“It’s 80 years ago you know some people don’t even know what the day was so it’s one of those things I want to make sure it’s not forgotten. I hope people come up and enjoy it, I hope people come up and learn from it and I hope they take something away from it.”

The display will continue to run through Wednesday, Dec. 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center.

