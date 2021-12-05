Fontenelle Forest trails to temporary close for deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday that the public forest trails will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday.

Their release states the trails will be closed from Monday to Thursday, Dec. 9, for a managed deer hunt. Fontenelle Forest has conducted managed deer hunts since 1996.

Although forest trails will be closed, officials say the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center will remain open, along with the Raptor Woodland Refuge and the Neale Woods.

You learn more about why controlling the deer population is important here, or for general information and questions, you can call Fontenelle Forest at 402-731-3140.

