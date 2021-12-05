Advertisement

Fontenelle Forest trails to temporary close for deer hunt

Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday they will be temporarily closing some of the...
Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday they will be temporarily closing some of the forest trails in order to conduct a managed deer hunt.(wtvg)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fontenelle Forest officials announced Sunday that the public forest trails will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday.

Their release states the trails will be closed from Monday to Thursday, Dec. 9, for a managed deer hunt. Fontenelle Forest has conducted managed deer hunts since 1996.

Although forest trails will be closed, officials say the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center will remain open, along with the Raptor Woodland Refuge and the Neale Woods.

You learn more about why controlling the deer population is important here, or for general information and questions, you can call Fontenelle Forest at 402-731-3140.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018

Latest News

Omaha fire crews are investigating after they quickly handled a northeast Omaha house fire on...
Crews handle northeast Omaha house fire
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mild but windy Sunday! Much colder Monday
Sunday, December 5th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
The Nebraska School Activities Association's Play Production District Championships took place...
High school thespians compete to advance to state championship