David’s Evening Forecast - Coldest air of the season Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our mild start to December continued today with high temperatures reaching into the 50s, well above average for December 5th. However, that mild streak is quickly coming to an end tonight! A powerful cold front moved through early this afternoon bringing strong northwest winds. In fact, winds could gust into the 40-50mph range this evening and early overnight. A Wind Advisory is in place for the metro through 11pm this evening. Winds will back off a little overnight, but we will likely still see gusts to around 30mph into the morning Monday.

The strong north winds pulling in some much colder air. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by 10pm, dropping into the 20s overnight. Expect lows to dip to near 20 degrees in the metro, the coldest we have been so far this season. With the gusty winds, wind chills will likely fall to around 10, making for a very unpleasant morning.

Temperatures will struggle to rebound much through the rest of Monday. Blustery northwest winds will persist into the early afternoon. Highs likely only top out in the upper 20s around the metro, meaning wind chills will likely remain in the teens all day long. Winds will finally back off Monday night.

The quick hit of winter weather does not last long, south winds return Tuesday pushing temperatures back to around 40 degrees. There could be a few snowflakes in the area Tuesday morning as the warmer air pushes in, but little in the way of impacts are expected. We continue to warm up Wednesday and Thursday, with highs jumping back into the 50s Thursday afternoon. Another storm system will swing by the region on Friday, but any rain or snow chances appear to stay north of the metro for now.

