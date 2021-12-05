Advertisement

Crews handle northeast Omaha house fire

Omaha fire crews are investigating after they quickly handled a northeast Omaha house fire on...
Omaha fire crews are investigating after they quickly handled a northeast Omaha house fire on Saturday morning.(KFYR)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a single-family residence house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews state the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday near N. 18th St. and Fowler Ave.

The OFD reports seeing smoke coming from the rear of the structure and located a fire in the attic space. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and reported no occupants on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mild but windy Sunday! Much colder Monday
Sunday, December 5th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
The Nebraska School Activities Association's Play Production District Championships took place...
High school thespians compete to advance to state championship
Families gathered Saturday in north Omaha for the annual Christmas in the Village event.
Families experience a Christmas Village in North Omaha