Crews handle northeast Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a single-family residence house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews state the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday near N. 18th St. and Fowler Ave.

The OFD reports seeing smoke coming from the rear of the structure and located a fire in the attic space. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and reported no occupants on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

