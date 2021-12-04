Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage Police Lights(KTVF)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department report a woman was killed in a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Omaha’s Blackstone area.

Officers say they responded to 38th and Farnam for a vehicle-pedestrian crash at 1:59 a.m.

Investigators reveal that a small Mazda SUV was westbound on Farnam and struck a pedestrian that was crossing from north to south.

Rescue responders state the victim, 20-year-old Kaitlyn A. Vanessen, was transported to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers report the driver of the Mazda, 30-year-old William D. Wright, was booked for Motor Vehicle Homicide with a BAC of 0.182, more than double the legal limit.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

