Advertisement

Two injured in separate north Omaha shootings

The Omaha Police Department was responding to a call for a shooting at 43rd and Erskine in...
The Omaha Police Department was responding to a call for a shooting at 43rd and Erskine in north Omaha when they received another call for a shooting nearby at 45th and Lafayette.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to two different shootings and located two victims in the same general area early Saturday morning.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. officers received a call around for a shooting around N. 43rd and Erskine streets. While responding, officers received a second call for a shooting just south of the first — near N. 45th St. and Lafayette Ave.

Officers report they located two shooting victims both with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say further investigation revealed the initial scene where the shooting occurred was nearby, just west on Lafayette.

Documents show the victims, who were both males, are 36 and 46 years old.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

The Omaha Police Department was responding to a call for a shooting at 43rd and Erskine in...
The Omaha Police Department was responding to a call for a shooting at 43rd and Erskine in north Omaha when they received another call for a shooting nearby at 45th and Lafayette early Saturday morning.(John Gutowski / WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health share hospital capacity concerns
Near Pacific Junction, IA
Train derailment south of Omaha-metro
Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Authorities investigate man’s death after Omaha Police traffic stop

Latest News

Anchorage Police Lights
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone
Omaha Weekend Planner
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny and cooler Saturday. Warmer but windy Sunday!
Saturday, December 4th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Holiday display highlights north Omaha’s redevelopment plan