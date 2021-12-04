Two injured in separate north Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to two different shootings and located two victims in the same general area early Saturday morning.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. officers received a call around for a shooting around N. 43rd and Erskine streets. While responding, officers received a second call for a shooting just south of the first — near N. 45th St. and Lafayette Ave.

Officers report they located two shooting victims both with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say further investigation revealed the initial scene where the shooting occurred was nearby, just west on Lafayette.

Documents show the victims, who were both males, are 36 and 46 years old.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

The Omaha Police Department was responding to a call for a shooting at 43rd and Erskine in north Omaha when they received another call for a shooting nearby at 45th and Lafayette early Saturday morning. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

