Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 3

Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 3.

Healthcare officials in the Omaha-metro area continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated as hospitals continue to struggle with the overwhelming amount of unvaccinated patients.

A train derailment south of the Omaha-metro near Pacific Junction, Iowa, caused a total of 16 train cars to get tangled up and damaged early Friday morning.

The more things change the more they stay the same — even with renovations in the Old Market and Gene Leahy Mall area, Omaha keeps tradition alive by adding three brand new slides on Monday, Nov. 29.

The largest amount ever awarded in the state of Nebraska came via this malpractice lawsuit — 6-year-old Vivianne suffered a brain injury from further seizures after being discharged from a hospital prematurely.

This video garnered a lot of attention, for good reason, and lands at #2 as healthcare officials worldwide began omicron variant discussions, travel bans, and more.

Also omicron related, 6 News’ #1 watched video this past week centers around the spread of the newly discovered omicron variant as more than a dozen countries have reported positive cases.

