Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 3

Three new slides coming to the Old Market, a train derailment in Iowa, and new omicron variant information compose this week’s list of most-watched and most-viewed.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. BREAKING: Young, unvaccinated patients stressing Omaha hospitals

Healthcare officials in the Omaha-metro area continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated as hospitals continue to struggle with the overwhelming amount of unvaccinated patients.

5. Train derailment south of Omaha-metro

A train derailment south of the Omaha-metro near Pacific Junction, Iowa, caused a total of 16 train cars to get tangled up and damaged early Friday morning.

4. Three new slides added to original two in Old Market

The more things change the more they stay the same — even with renovations in the Old Market and Gene Leahy Mall area, Omaha keeps tradition alive by adding three brand new slides on Monday, Nov. 29.

3. Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M

The largest amount ever awarded in the state of Nebraska came via this malpractice lawsuit — 6-year-old Vivianne suffered a brain injury from further seizures after being discharged from a hospital prematurely.

2. New COVID variant emerges

This video garnered a lot of attention, for good reason, and lands at #2 as healthcare officials worldwide began omicron variant discussions, travel bans, and more.

1. At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant

Also omicron related, 6 News’ #1 watched video this past week centers around the spread of the newly discovered omicron variant as more than a dozen countries have reported positive cases.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Saturday, Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: One death, 700+ cases in Douglas County over holiday stretch
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
2. Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Jury awards Omaha family $26 million in malpractice case
3. Monday, Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Dr. Huse on new COVID-19 variant Omicron
4. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
Big Red Extra: Adrian Martinez will transfer
5. Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80
Cass County Sheriff's investigate unusual crash on I-80
6. Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and other charges after killing a...
