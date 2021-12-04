Advertisement

Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation

The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning where the suspected intruder was shot and killed.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department responded to a call for a possible home invasion early Saturday morning which resulted in the intruder being shot.

Police report the incident occurred near the 1700 block of Yorktown St. around 3:39 a.m.

Documents state that the suspected 43-year-old male intruder was shot by someone in the home during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.

Authorities say there were three people present in the home at the time of the suspected home invasion and that this does not appear to be a random act. All parties have been accounted for by police.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

