Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man after cutting investigation

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 44-year-old man Friday.

Chris Lewis, 44, was arrested for felony assault and use of a weapon after further investigation of a cutting near 30th & Park Ave Thursday night. Lewis and a 55-year-old were both taken to Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, Lewis had a cut near his ribcage and the 55-year-old had injuries from a baseball bat. Authorities say Lewis was booked in Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday, Dec. 1, on Twitter that he was entering...
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
Omaha mom faces charges of abandoning adult son with severe autism

Latest News

6 On Your Side: Variants attacking the unvaccinated
6 On Your Side: Variants attacking the unvaccinated
Emily's Friday night forecast update
Blizzard Warning for the summits of Hawaii
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018
Blizzard warnings issued in Hawaii, first since 2018