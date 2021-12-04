Omaha Police arrest man after cutting investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 44-year-old man Friday.

Chris Lewis, 44, was arrested for felony assault and use of a weapon after further investigation of a cutting near 30th & Park Ave Thursday night. Lewis and a 55-year-old were both taken to Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, Lewis had a cut near his ribcage and the 55-year-old had injuries from a baseball bat. Authorities say Lewis was booked in Douglas County.

