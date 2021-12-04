Advertisement

No injuries reported after crews extinguish east Omaha fire

Omaha Fire crews quickly controlled a house fire in east Omaha early Saturday morning.
Omaha Fire crews quickly controlled a house fire in east Omaha early Saturday morning.(Gray tv)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to an east Omaha building on fire early Saturday morning.

Fire authorities report the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Pacific St. and Park Ave.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a third-floor window and declared a “working fire.” The fire department says the blaze was quickly brought under control. All occupants exited the building and no injuries were reported.

OFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to unattended smoking material.

