Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny and cooler Saturday. Warmer but windy Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is starting off in the 30s, with highs warming just about 10° to 15° throughout the day. Partly sunny skies are on tap, with more sunshine expected for midday into the afternoon. Winds won’t be too bad today, moving from northeast to southeast 7 to 15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday (WOWT)

Clouds increase yet again tonight, with lows dropping back into the 30s. Winds will pick up from the south tonight, 10-20 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for Sunday, but highs will warm into the mid-50s by the early afternoon. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest throughout the day, as a cold front moves through the area. Winds will be much higher than Saturday’s winds, with gusts as high as 45 mph by Sunday evening into the early overnight hours.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday (WOWT)

Temperatures plummet into the lower-20s Sunday night with highs struggling to rise above the freezing mark Monday.

We’re still watching a chance for light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but accumulations look light, if any, currently.

Overall, a much chillier week is ahead with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

