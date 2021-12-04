Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

An Iowa man, Jayme Powell, was sentenced Friday to over 50 years in prison for running over his...
An Iowa man, Jayme Powell, was sentenced Friday to over 50 years in prison for running over his friend and shooting at the victim's girlfriend.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa - A 40-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and shooting at the victim’s girlfriend.

Jayme Powell was sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors said Powell ran over Richard Polak, who riding his motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa, on Dec. 27 after the two had a fight earlier that night in Sioux City. Powell also was convicted of firing shots at Polak’s girlfriend, Jaimi Bucholz, who was driving with a baby in her vehicle.

Polak, of Omaha, suffered numerous injuries and walked with a cane during the sentencing hearing Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Pierce
Omaha shooting suspect identified, arrested
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health share hospital capacity concerns
Near Pacific Junction, IA
Train derailment south of Omaha-metro
Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Authorities investigate man’s death after Omaha Police traffic stop

Latest News

Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, of Chicago, was convicted on Thursday, April 29, 2021, of the...
Former Iowa man sentenced to 40 years in woman’s heroin overdose death
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a possible home invasion early Saturday morning...
Possible home invasion leads to Bellevue homicide investigation
WOWT 6 News logo
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 3
Anchorage Police Lights
Woman dies after being hit by car in Blackstone