Holiday display highlights north Omaha’s redevelopment plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last month, North End Teleservices announced plans to build a $40 million mixed-use development on the corner of 24th and Lake.

On Friday, the company’s president kicked off the holiday season with a heart-warming present.

Children gathered that evening at one of the 24th and Lake St. storefronts to reveal the gift from Carmen Tapio and her company — a jaw-dropping holiday display.

“What we’re trying to capture with this amazing display behind me is, we’re trying to bring back some of the nostalgia to the neighborhood, the vibrancy that was once here,” said Tapio, President and CEO of North End Teleservices. “There’s so much happening and we feel there’s so much momentum and we just wanted to be a part of it and express it in another way this holiday season.”

Many of the attending children are too young to remember the storefronts that would dress up for the holidays years ago but they remain amazed by the new site along N. 24th. St.

“I like it, it’s really cool,” said one child.

“It’s very cool and I like it,” said another.

As for the adults, they seemed to like it too.

“It’s the kind of thing that brings people together to celebrate the season.”

Tapio said Friday’s celebration is just one way to say thank you to a community that has helped her company grow.

“We made a commitment and a promise that we would give back,” she said. “And this is just another way of giving back to the community, and have the community be a part of the success of North End Teleservices.”

The holiday scene will be on display for the 11th annual Christmas in the Village near 24th and Lake streets that begin Saturday at noon.

