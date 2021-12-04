High school thespians compete to advance to state championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students from the state’s largest districts took the stage for the NSAA Production district championships Saturday.

Schools advancing in the juried competitions from District A-1, A-2, and A-3 will advance to the NSAA Play Production State Championships next week. The other districts had already completed qualifying in previous weeks.

But it’s a little bit of everything in a short period of time, or the One Act competition, that determines the top theatre programs in Nebraska.

The Nebraska School Activities Association's Play Production District Championships took place on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Brent Weber / WOWT)

“It is for one act,” said Sherry Dill, NSAA District Tournament Director. “It’s play production, and there are nine schools this year at Elkhorn South, and we are happy to host and our top two today will make it to state.”

The competition features the schools having to set a stage, perform a one-act play, and then strike the set in a specific amount of time. The judges then determine who advances.

“The majority of the judging is based on students acting, about five to one, how well they portray their charm cuter, how well they project, their presence on stage,” said Nolan Seifried, a junior at Elkhorn High School. “And the other couple points are for technical aspects — props, sets, lighting stage design, things like that.”

“We try to put as much as we can in thirty minutes and we can’t go over. It’s always what we have to be careful to worry about. There’s a lot of creativity to a one-act, but I think if we can get mainly that audience, too, that’s what’s in it for us.”

The wide variety of endless one-act performances provides great educational value to students.

But that doesn’t take away from the competitive nature of the event, every participating school wants the same thing — to hear the applause at the Johnny Carson Theatre next week.

The two teams that advanced from District A-1 are Malcolm High School for “Golden Cap,” and Lincoln East for “James and the Giant Peach.”

You can find the full A-1 District results here.

