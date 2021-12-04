Gene Leahy Mall construction to cause Farnam lane closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning on Monday, Farnam Street along the Gene Leahy Mall will be restricted down to one lane.

The Farnam St. closure near 12th Street will take two weeks and will allow the delivery and installation of the play arch equipment beginning on Monday.

Officials say there will be a subsequent and temporary loss of some parking in the area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.