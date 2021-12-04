Advertisement

Former Iowa man sentenced to 40 years in woman’s heroin overdose death

Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, of Chicago, was convicted on Thursday, April 29, 2021, of the distribution of heroin that resulted in death.(Linn County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - A former Waterloo man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after a woman he sold heroin to died of an overdose.

Forty-year-old Eric DeAngelo Griggs was sentenced Friday.

Authorities allege Griggs sold heroin to a Cedar Falls woman on Aug. 31, 2018. She was found dead the following morning. An autopsy determined she died of heroin intoxication.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams said there was no way Griggs didn’t know that heroin and other opioids were potentially lethal.

The judge also found that Griggs obstructed justice by sending a threatening letter to a person he thought was cooperating with investigators.

