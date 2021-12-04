Families experience a Christmas Village in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It looks like Christmas, and it sounds like Christmas — it’s Christmas in the Village on 24th and Lake!

“This is one of my favorite times of the year. And this is what I love about north Omaha is that you know, we got all out you know when it comes to Christmas time and I really love that we were able to put this together” said Bill Walker.

On a day like this, it’s almost like a winter wonderland. Families are able to see anything from live animals, experience a carriage ride, see Santa, and much more! Billy and Karieta Walker love going to this event every year and are glad they can show the community holiday spirit with their daughter Grace.

“She loves it. She can’t wait to see the animals. We’re going to stop by the petting zoo. And at night we just said that 24th St. is our favorite place to be at night with the Christmas lights. It’s just something we look forward to every winter.” said Karieta Walker.

This will be one of the last times the family will get to experience Christmas in the Village at N. 24th and Lake streets since they will be moving to Kansas soon.

Aaliyah and her son have been enjoying what the event has to offer as well. She says the village makes her feel like Christmas is just around the corner.

“Like it was just Halloween, like dang Christmas is about to be on the way, like it’s almost tomorrow,” said Aaliyah Abraa.

Aaliyah and many others give this holiday event raving reviews.

“I hope nothing ruins this or anything cause I love this and we were here last year and I hope to continue to do this!” she said.

