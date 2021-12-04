David’s Evening Forecast - Mild Sunday but a cold blast is on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine across the area into the afternoon, though temperatures were a bit cooler than the last couple of days. High temperatures still managed to climb into the upper 40s, which is above average for early December. More clouds will roll in for the evening, but conditions will stay dry. Temperatures will cool from the 40s back into the 30s after sunset. Clouds and a south breeze should work together to keep temperatures from falling too quickly tonight, overnight lows should stay above freezing, settling into the middle 30s.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

The south wind will help to warm us up on Sunday. Temperatures should jump to around 50 by Noon, with highs in the low to mid 50s. That still comes in about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. However, a strong cold front will be moving through in the afternoon. That will bring a blast of strong north winds, with gusts of 30-40mph possible by late afternoon into the evening. Those strong winds will continue into the overnight, quickly dropping temperatures into the lower 20s. Wind chills will likely fall into the teens to start off Monday morning.

Monday Morning Wind Chills (WOWT)

It will definitely feel like Winter on Monday, with those morning wind chills in the teens. Temperatures will struggle to warm in the afternoon, only climbing into the low 30s. Wind chills will likely remain in the teens or 20s all day long. A storm system will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for some precipitation. At the moment, it does appear that most of the moisture will remain north and east of the metro, affecting northern and central Iowa. However, a little light snow isn’t out of the question early Tuesday morning. Impacts for our area look minimal at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.