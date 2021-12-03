Trooper pulls over 16-year-old speeding over 100

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol report they pulled over a 16-year-old driver for traveling well above the speed limit Thursday night.

Troopers say the 16-year-old was driving at 106 miles per hour in a zone with a speed limit of 55mph, near 132nd St. and West Dodge Road.

The NSP says the driver was stopped by Sgt. Thorson before he hurt himself or others on the road.

