Trooper pulls over 16-year-old speeding over 100
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol report they pulled over a 16-year-old driver for traveling well above the speed limit Thursday night.
Troopers say the 16-year-old was driving at 106 miles per hour in a zone with a speed limit of 55mph, near 132nd St. and West Dodge Road.
The NSP says the driver was stopped by Sgt. Thorson before he hurt himself or others on the road.
