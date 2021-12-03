Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cooler air this weekend but still warm for December!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air settles in today but we’ll still be well above the December averages right through the weekend. Even with a north breeze up to 30 mph today, we’ll still be able to warm well into the upper 50s! Enjoy the sunshine that goes along with it.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Saturday will be a little cooler with highs in the 40s and light southeast wind. Highs then warm a bit more Sunday into the 50s before the northwest wind kicks in and gusts into the 40s. Likely will be a bad day to hang up Christmas lights if you haven’t done so yet.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoy that warmth because colder air settles in for next week as we finally feel some cold air in December. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s most of next week with a busier weather pattern taking hold too.

Several storm systems are set to move through the middle of the country next week with the next threat of any snow lining up with Tuesday morning. Overall the amounts look very low at the moment and it should be a quicker mover. Stick with us for any First Alert updated on what may be our next weather maker.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Snow Probability (WOWT)

