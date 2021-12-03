Advertisement

Omaha shooting suspect identified

Robert Pierce
Robert Pierce(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified a shooting suspect from Thursday night.

They say Robert Pierce shot and wounded a 30-year-old man in the area of 45th and Ruggles about 5 p.m. The victim appeared to have a non-life threatening wound.

Officers were made aware of the incident when they were flagged down in the area.

They also found a 20-year-old woman who had been bitten by a dog during the incident.

Officers later located Pierce, 22, and made the arrest.

