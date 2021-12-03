Nebraska workforce faces challenges of decline, new plans on attracting, retaining young people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is on the clock in terms of developing the state’s workforce.

Nebraska officials say developing the state’s workforce is one of our biggest challenges.

“It’s not a challenge that came at us all of a sudden, we’ve known this for many years.”

Bryan Slone is the President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Slone addressing the Nebraska Board of Regents said Nebraska’s workforce is on the decline, especially after the pandemic hit.

“Prior to the pandemic, I would have told you that on any given day in Nebraska we had 30,000 to 50,000 jobs that we could not fill because we did not have enough people, it was stopping our growth, it was stopping economic opportunity. It was every city from Omaha to Scottsbluff. If you ask me that question today, that number is now 50,000 to 80,000,” said Slone.

Slone says between now and the year 2030, Nebraska 100,000 to 200,000 young people between the ages of 18 to 34 to move to the state. Nebraska also needs to retain thousands of people who grew up here.

Kamryn Fox is the target age group, she says Omaha is working to attract young people to Nebraska.

“Just like they’re doing here at Aksarben, you’re bringing in local restaurants and keeping the vibe kind of like an all-natural and very community like, how they have some free concerts out here,” said Fox.

The Aksarben area does attract a lot of young people but Slone says it’s also important for small towns in Nebraska to hold onto their young people.

Jacob Johnson is from Fairbury, Nebraska and he and his friends and are engineering students enjoying the day at a coffee shop. Jacob said he had to leave his small town.

“I couldn’t find a job, I’m an engineering major and couldn’t work there.”

Affordable housing is also an issue for many young adults when it comes to choosing a place to live.

“I just moved out on my own and I can say it is expensive, I don’t know, they need to make it easier somehow for college students who transition into a living space on their own from just leaving college to trying to find a new job just entering into that real world. They need to somehow find a way to make housing more affordable because this over here is like $1,500 just for a month.”

Slone says these young people can make or break Nebraska’s economic future and it’s up to state leaders to work together to find a way to keep them here.

“This workforce issue is a once in a generational opportunity to change the face of this state and change the trajectory of this state. It’s not Republican, it’s not Democrat, it’s not conservative, it’s not progressive, it’s just an imperative.”

The president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says out of the 50 states Nebraska is number 39 in STEM graduates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.