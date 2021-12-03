Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death at Tecumseh

(KOLNKGIN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed Thursday evening that an inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died.

Officials say, Frank Hardy, 68, died Wednesday at TSCI. He was “being treated for a long-term medical condition” and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Hardy was charged in Gage County with first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child, and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. He started his 75 to 95 year sentence in May 2011.

Authorities say there will be an investigation by a grand jury.

