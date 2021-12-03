Knicely Done: Dundee’s 38th annual Turkey Bowl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Woody Bradford not only played in the first Turkey Bowl at a vacant lot in Dundee known as the Sunks, but he was also one of the organizers.

“We started with two or three families, we all had kids,” he told 6 News. “It just grew and grew.”

That first game played on Thanksgiving was 38 years ago and the tradition continued with the spirited touch football game played last week in 32-degree weather.

“We’ve played in the snow before and we’ve had some injuries,” said Woody.

The start time is always noon and players of all ages from the Dundee neighborhood show up. In typical playground-style teams are chosen by captains who in this year’s game just happened to be two of Woody’s four sons.

Many of the players in this year’s game ranged in age from eight to 14. There were high schoolers and several older Dads as well.

“The girls have gotten good,” observed Woody. “They love touch football and they’re fast so that’s been really good.”

There are no jerseys and the total number of players on the field at one time can number over 20. Huddles aren’t necessary and the play might best be described as helter-skelter.

There is also a crowd that gathers on the side hill as if to watch the game when in fact it’s a chance for family and neighbors to visit.

“I would say there are equal parts of football and socialization,” said Dundee resident Steve Lindsey. “I’m not sure we know what the score of the game is. There are not a lot of substitution rules or just any rules in general!”

Regardless of the outcome, it’s a win for Dundee families and neighbors who have kept a tradition going.

“In all honesty, this is one of the best neighborhoods in the country,” said Woody. “And people have stayed here, no one moves out of here. My kids and grandkids are here. It’s just a very popular place.”

