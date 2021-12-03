Advertisement

Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.(Courtesy Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher will remain in jail after a judge decided to keep their bail bond at $1 million cash only.

Attorneys for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, asked Judge Joel Yates to reduce their bond so they could be released from custody while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors resisted citing the brutal nature of the teacher’s death.

Yates says in a written ruling released Friday that he considered several factors including the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged. The attorneys for both teens declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday, Dec. 1, on Twitter that he was entering...
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Omaha mom faces charges of abandoning adult son with severe autism
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
LIVE: Health officials give details on omicron variant confirmed in southeast Nebraska
An officer with the Algona Police Department shot at a suspect Thursday night, he is accused of...
Iowa officials: Algona officer shot at suspect’s fleeing car
An Iowa high school basketball player was arrested Tuesday night after punching an opposing...
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack
Mickey Joseph
Huskers confirm addition to offensive coaching staff