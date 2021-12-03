Advertisement

Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack

An Iowa high school basketball player was arrested Tuesday night after punching an opposing player in the face during post-game handshakes.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands.

The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym Tuesday night.

A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player repeatedly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake. The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth.

The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

