Huskers confirm addition to offensive coaching staff

Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph(Nebraska Athletics)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Friday that Mickey Joseph will be joining his staff as a wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, and associate head coach.

Joseph is a former Husker quarterback and spent the last five seasons as Louisiana State University’s wide receivers coach. Frost says Joseph brings more than 25 years of coaching experience to the staff.

“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”

Joseph, along with his years of experience, is a highly-regarded recruiter.

“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”

Joseph has previously coached at Central Oklahoma, Nicholls State, Alabama State, Tulane, and Wayne State. He’s also coached high school football at Archbishop Shaw, his alma mater in New Orleans, and at Omaha North High School.

UNL’s Athletic Department said Joseph was one of the nation’s most prized prep recruits when he joined Coach Tom Osborne’s Nebraska program in 1988. He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year and a first-team Parade All-American.

They also report that during his four seasons, Nebraska posted a 39-9-1 overall record, won two Big Eight titles, while playing in two Orange Bowl games, a Citrus Bowl, and a Fiesta Bowl.

